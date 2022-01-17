Andrew Garfield REVEALS Emma Stone 'kept on texting' him to confirm Spider-Man: No Way Home cameo rumours

Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone had engaged in a hilarious banter over former's cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home! During his interview with Joshua Horowitz for Happy Sad Confused podcast, Garfield noted how his 'Gwen', Emma was curious to know whether he was appearing in the movie but he couldn't reveal anything to her!

When the interviewer asked whether Marc [Webb] and Emma [Stone] had any idea about his appearance on Spider-Man: No Way Home, Garfield opened up on how he had to keep the same a secret from them, especially Emma as the actress "kept on texting" him about the headlines involving the Tick, Tick... Boom! star's cameo in the movie. "Emma kept on texting me, she was like 'Are you in this new Spider-Man film?' And I was like, 'I don't know what you're talking about?'" Garfield revealed as he laughed his heart out while recalling his conversation with his Amazing Spider-Man co-star Emma Stone!

Garfield also stated how he could never admit to Emma that he has been a part of No Way Home due to the secrecy over his and Tobey Maguire's cameos. "Then she saw it [the movie] and she said, 'You're a jerk,'" Garfield told Joshua Horowitz about Emma's reaction!

Spider-Man: No Way Home was a huge Box Office success and one of the main reasons for its whooping BO numbers was Garfield and Maguire's cameos in the movie! Fans can't stop gushing over the three Spider-Men, aka the two older ones and Holland as they swung in and battled villains together.

