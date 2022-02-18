Andrew Garfield reveals he felt comfortable lying about his secret cameo in No Way Home; Here's why

Andrew Garfield recently addressed why he felt so at ease lying about his secret role in Spider-Man: No Way Home, the newest blockbuster success from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. No Way Home is the third instalment of Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures' Spider-Man trilogy, and the 27th chapter in the overall MCU series.

In the months preceding up to the release of No Way Home, Maguire and Garfield's participation in the picture was kept under wraps. Despite the various leaks and suspicions that circulated on the internet, Garfield insisted that he had no role in the movie. This, of course, turned out to be a deception meant to keep his Spider-entrance Man's a surprise. The actor's persistent and vehement denials rapidly became a Hollywood joke, particularly when the film ultimately released last December and verified the actor's entrance into the MCU for good.

Garfield explains why lying about his participation in No Way Home was so simple for him in a recent interview with Vanity Fair. He claims he "loved keeping it a secret" since he believed his denials were "just a fun gift I'm giving people," not lies. He said as per Screenrant, "I loved keeping it secret. I was able to get over my ethical, moral dilemma with whether this is a lie that is justifiable. Is this actually a lie, or is this just a fun gift I’m giving to people?"

Meanwhile, Garfield had a hectic year last year, handling press junkets for both The Eyes of Tammy Faye and Tick, Tick... Boom! while avoiding Spider-Man inquiries in practically every interview. However, Maguire and Garfield will most likely be the first of many heritage Marvel characters to reprise their roles in the MCU, with Spider-Man: No Way Home opening up the narrative possibilities of the universe.

