Andrew Garfield REVEALS he wore his original Amazing Spider-Man suit for No Way Home: I had to get in shape

Andrew Garfield reprised his role as Spider-Man in Spider-Man: No Way Home, using the same outfit he used in The Amazing Spider-Man. After a spell goes awry, prompting Tom Holland's Spider-Man to mend it, the next edition of the MCU's Spider-Man movies attracts some recognisable characters from across the multiverse. Two parallel Peter Parkers, Garfield and Tobey Maguire, are among those snatched from their realms.

Garfield portrayed Peter Parker from 2012 to 2014, and he was speculated to be in the latest picture before its release. Even when facts of the multiverse narrative were revealed and production leaks became public, Garfield vehemently denied any participation. Despite the leaks, fans were overjoyed to see Maguire, Garfield, and Holland on the big screen together. Their sibling-like relationship has contributed to Spider-Man: No Way Home's huge popularity, with fans still gushing about the film more than a month after its original release.

Garfield recently appeared as a guest on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, where he discussed Spider-Man: No Way Home. Each Spider-Man adaptation has had its own version of the Spidey Suit, custom-made for the actor. Surprisingly, Garfield discloses in the episode that when he repeated his role in No Way Home, he wore the same outfit that he used in The Amazing Spider-Man. He said as per Screenrant, "I still fit bruh… I had to get in shape. I had to work on it with my trainer. I was very nervous about that. I was very nervous. I was like… no one wants to see an old, fat guy in a Spider-Man costume."

However, as per Screenrant, Garfield has talked openly about his enjoyment of Spider-Man: No Way Home since its debut. He seems to have been highly devoted to the character and to providing fans the same Amazing Spider-Man aesthetic as seen in the movie. Garfield has said that the awkward-yet-heartfelt "I love you guys" his character says to his alternative selves is more for his co-stars than the characters, so it's no surprise that he wants to continue working with Holland and Maguire.