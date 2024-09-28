Andrew Garfield Reveals How John Crowley's Film We Live In Time Helped Him During A 'Mid-Life Crisis': 'It Was As If I Had written...'

John Crowley’s upcoming romantic comedy-drama We Live in Time, starring Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh, will conclude the 72nd San Sebastian Film Festival’s official selection, screening out of competition on September 28.

During a recent press conference at the festival, Garfield discussed how the film played a vital role in helping him navigate a mid-life crisis, allowing him to explore meaningful reflections about life and death. The actor also revealed what intrigued him to do the project and what he loved about playing his character, Tobias. Read on further to know more details!

Andrew Garfield recently appeared at the San Sebastian press conference for his film We Live in Time with director John Crowley, where he shared that when he received the script of the movie, he was in a reflective state of mind. According to Variety, Garfield said, "When I read [the script], I was in deep contemplation of the meaning of life. As always, but maybe more pronounced in that moment."

The mainstream actor mentioned that he was contemplating "life, death, love, meaning, and time" as he neared the age of 39 and 40. He described experiencing a "kind of mid-life crisis," noting that he was looking forward, backward, and directly at his current situation, ultimately contemplating the question, “What now?” The actor added, "This script arrived, and it was as if I had written it from that place."

Garfield further mentioned that after reading a specific scene that involved an 'ambulance, a traffic jam, and a dirty gas station bathroom,' he said he immediately knew he wanted to be part of the project. The actor described that scene as the "central action" sequence of the film, comparing it to an "Indiana Jones" action sequence.

According to the official synopsis, We Live in Time follows Almut (Pugh) and Tobias (Andrew Garfield), who meet each other by accident, which changes their lives. Through snapshots of their life together—falling in love, building a home, and starting a family—a difficult truth emerges that shakes their relationship.

Andrew Garfield then revealed what he loved about their roles in the film. The actor said he appreciates how Tobias and (Florence Pugh's character) Almut embody a 'strange, mysterious, and undying' desire to live, even in the face of the most horrific "heartache and loss."

Garfield added, "And how we, as human beings, find that strength, that want, that little flame of longing to live over and over and over again." The actor mentioned that there are likely people in the audience who might be experiencing similar struggles as these characters, confronting death yet choosing to live regardless, which he finds "remarkable."

We Live in Time will be released in theaters in the US on 11 October 2024.