Andrew Garfield REVEALS who knew about his Spider-Man: No Way Home cameo before the film's release

Andrew Garfield has admitted that he's lied to a lot of people about his Spider-Man: No Way Home, including actress Emma Stone who pestered him to reveal the truth. During his recent appearance on The Ellen Show, Andrew revealed the only three people with whom he shared the big MCU secret. The actor revealed that it was only his family who knew it.

Opening up about the same, the actor while speaking to Ellen revealed how he had been holding the secret for two years and that it felt like throwing a surprise party for a lot of people. Adding on about the ones who knew about his cameo, Garfield said that it was only his parents and his brother whom he had told about his return as Spider-Man in the MCU film.

Speaking about lying for two years, Garfield said, "I lied to people for a good two years and I lied to the internet for two years and it felt great. It was fun to keep it secret,” he admitted. “It felt like I was part of organizing a surprise birthday party for a bunch of people who I knew would appreciate it", via Just Jared.

Apart from his Spider-Man cameo, Andrew has also been in the news for his other big film, Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tick, Tick... Boom! which has generated immense Oscar buzz for Andrew. The actor also bagged a Golden Globe award for his performance in the film which is based on the life of playwright Jonathan Larson who famously wrote the musical Rent.

