Andrew Garfield says he has no plans to play Spider-Man again; Jokes 'Everyone's going to call me a liar'

Ever since he appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans can't help but wonder if Andrew Garfield will once again wear the Spider-Man suit. The actor who has been currently a big name amid the awards season with his best actor nominations across several major awards for Tick, Tick... Boom! recently made an appearance at the SAG Awards 2022. During his red carpet introduction from the same, Garfield was quizzed about his Spider-Man future.

Speaking to Variety, Andrew seemed to put to rest the rumours about him coming back for The Amazing Spider-Man 3. The actor when asked if he is indeed reprising his role as the superhero quipped, "No plans, that’s the truth." Adding on, the actor joked that following his Spider-Man: No Way Home lies, "Everyone’s gonna call me a liar for the rest of my life. I’m the boy who cried wolf."

In terms of the awards season, Garfield previously bagged a Golden Globe Award in the Best Actor in a musical or comedy film category for his performance as Jonathan Larson in Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tick, Tick... Boom! As for the SAG Awards, the actor lost to Will Smith who took home the honour of Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for King Richard.

Garfield will also be competing at Oscars 2022 in the Best Actor category alongside Will Smith, Javier Bardem, Benedict Cumberbatch and Denzel Washington.

As for his Spider-Man cameo, the actor had recently opened up on his decision to come on board for the MCU film and stated on the Graham Norton Show how a lot of it depended on Maguire. Andrew also added that Maguire was his Spider-Man and he even practised the actor's line during his early days in acting.

