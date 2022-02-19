Andrew Garfield says he will feature on THIS popular show if he wins Best Actor honour at Oscars 2022

Andrew Garfield is having a splendid time what with the responses he has received from the critics as well as the audiences for his performances in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Tick, Tick... Boom! The latter has also bagged him an Oscar nomination in the Best Actor category and recently during his appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Andrew revealed the one thing he would do if he does win the Academy Award.

In the recent episode of The Graham Norton Show, Andrew was asked if he would ever be interested in doing a stage musical. The actor who recently showcased his vocal talents in with Tick, Tick... Boom! then quipped, "I would love to, but you need to be a thoroughbred. I have the deepest respect for those performers. I hate to confess it, but I would absolutely love to do Strictly. It's on the bucket list."

Referring to one of Britain's most loved dance reality shows, Strictly Come Dancing, Garfield stated that it has been on his bucket list and further added, "If I win the Oscar I will come back and do it!" This statement from Garfield received major love on the internet as netizens went on to say that they must make Andrew win the Oscar just so that he makes an appearance on Strictly.

The Twitter account of Graham Norton Show also shared a tweet that said, "How can we rig the Oscars so Andrew Garfield wins and appears on the next season of Strictly Come Dancing?" echoing the feelings of several fans.

As for Oscars 2022, Garfield will be competing for an Oscar against Will Smith, Denzel Washington, Benedict Cumberbatch and Javier Bardem.

