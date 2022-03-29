Andrew Garfield says 'No one will believe me' on being asked Amazing Spider-Man 3's update

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, via Comicbook, Andrew Garfield joked about being written off as a liar after he spent the better part of his press appearances masking his return to the Marvel blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home wherein the three generations of spidermen teamed up to bring down multiversal villains, alongside Tobey Maguire and the current spidey Tom Holland.

On the red carpet at the Oscars 2022, Andrew was asked to comment on any future endeavours as the Amazing Spiderman, to which he replied, "No update from me. No one's going to believe anything I say ever again. That's my problem," chuckling at how the fans have built up some trust issues with the actor post his cameo on the movie was revealed. According to reports, the Mainstream actor had gone on record to note that even after his No Way Home return he was up for another Spiderman installation only if his reprisal would make sense with the narrative.

Meanwhile, Garfield thoroughly seemed to have enjoyed his weekend at the Academy Awards as he went viral yet again online. The actor was seen interacting with a slew of other artists which sparked a lot of buzz. Fans were delighted to get a No Way Home reunion on the carpet as Garfield and Zendaya bumped into each other and snapped a few selfies while even posing for photos together.

However, fans were a little disappointed when Garfield did not win the Best Actor honour for his performance in Tick, Tick...BOOM! with which he was nominated alongside big names from the industry.

