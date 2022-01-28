Andrew Garfield says Spider-Man: No Way Home is 'beautiful' and stands on its own without Tobey & his cameos

Spider-Man: No Way Home's unbelievable success has everyone talking about it and while one of the film's biggest surprises was the cameos of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, the latter believes the film would have been successful in any case even without his and Maguire's cameos. Recently, Garfield, Maguire and Tom Holland reunited for a joint interview and during the same, Andrew spoke about what is special about No Way Home.

Discussing how director Jon Watts and Tom Holland's work has been exceptional, Andrew said, "So the film, I feel, stands alone without me and Tobey showing up. I hope we enhance it, but I think [director] Jon Watts and Tom have made this something, actually, that is exceptionally moving, especially for young people, you know? I think it’s a beautiful film", via Deadline.

In the same interaction, Andrew also spoke about his decision to return as Spider-Man and maintained that much of it rested on whether Tobey Maguire was coming back. The actor maintained that he was going to follow Tobey's footsteps and once Maguire had agreed, he was sure that he too was coming on board for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

As for Holland who is only the third actor after Maguire and Garfield to have played the role of Spider-Man, it was a daunting experience to work with the other two actors and maintained that they formed a brotherhood in the process of filming. Director Jon Watts also recently admitted that they had a 'Spider-Man therapy session' on set as the actors came together to talk about their experience of playing the superhero before filming the first scene together.

