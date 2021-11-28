Andrew Garfield says Tom Holland 'is a great Spider Man' as he opens up on meeting him at the GQ Party

Andrew Garfield has recently opened up on his reunion with Tom Holland at GQ's Men of the Year Party. During an interview on Nova's Smallzy's Surgery podcast, via Just Jared, the actor revealed many tidbits from the party and how he and Holland reunited after many years.

For those unversed, both Holland and Garfield have played the iconic role of Spider-Man in different movies. For the recent Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans have even been hopeful about witnessing Garfield in the movie along with Holland. However, the Tick, Tick, Boom star has denied being cast in the movie time and again.

Opening up on the party, Garfield said that he didn't go to parties for two years, but "it was nice to be out". "Yeah, it was sweet," the actor noted. When asked about the other celebrities that he could meet at the party, Garfield added that he met Lil Nas X, who he is a huge fan of! Revealing further, Garfield began gushing about Tom Holland and their reunion at the party. "I got to see another person that I really liked, Tom Holland, again," Andrew said.

Lauding Holland for his work, the actor also said, "I’m so so excited to see what your movie is going to be and I just think he’s such a great actor and such a great Spider-Man. It was fun, man.” According to Garfield, via Just Jared, the two of them didn't meet recently. Calling the reunion "nice," the actor added, "We’d only met once before a bunch of years ago on the red carpet. I was there with my dad, he was there with his, with his mum I think. It was a really sweet thing."

