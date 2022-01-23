Andrew Garfield says working with Tobey Maguire felt like 'two friends making a little Spider-Man short film'

After more than 10 years, we saw Tobey Maguire as Spiderman in the Marvel blockbuster Spiderman: No Way Home. Fans were delighted to see the OG slay on camera once again. To keep the merrymaking alive, Andrew Garfield, in a recent sit down on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, revealed what went down behind the scenes while working with Tobey.

During the interview, the Social Network actor was asked if Tobey had to be reminded to not look directly at the cameras since he had turned his wheels towards producing for some time now. To this, Andrew snickered and replied, "He took a little bit of a sabbatical from acting for a while, much to my dismay, because I'm such a huge fan of him as an actor." He continued, "It was so awesome to be able to be present for him being on a film set as an actor again, and especially as that character. I grew up idolizing Tobey in that role and he's such a huge part of that character for me, and just being a fan of him as an actor."

Garfield shared that under the umbrella of director Jon Watts, they had an amazing time. During their workshop, before they even started filming, they were just brainstorming and coming up with an equation between the three spidermen. He said, "We were throwing ideas around of what the relationship could develop into, what the dynamic could be, what the feeling towards each other is, and when we first see each other versus when we part ways, what's the journey of that?"

Andrew said it did not feel like a movie set instead, he shared, "it felt protected. It was very strange. It didn't feel like we were doing this big Spider-Man film. It felt very, very playful like we were kind of two friends making a little Spider-Man short film and going, 'Wouldn't this be cool?'"

He went on to add, "I think he really started to remember his connection to acting as well, his love of it as if no time had passed."

