Andrew Garfield SPEAKS about Spider-Man: No Way Home after leaked images suggest his cameo in MCU film

Spider-Man: No Way Home is one of Marvel's most-anticipated films as it opens up the MCU universe into its multiverse phase. The speculations about the inclusion of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire's Spider-Men along with Tom Holland in the film are getting stronger and recently even seemed to be confirmed after a few leaked images suggested so. During his appearance for the premiere event of his upcoming film, Tick, Tick... BOOM!, Andrew Garfield weighed in on the rumours.

It's always tricky to be attached to a Marvel project and hold onto all the spoilers but it certainly seems Garfield is doing a good job at that. The 38-year-old actor was quizzed by Extra TV on the red carpet about his apparent role in Spider-Man: No Way Home and the actor not only remained calm but had the safest response to give.

Speaking about how Marvel has developed Spider-Man's character with Tom Holland in lead, Garfield was all praises as he said, "I really love what that whole team have done with the character. Like, I really love what Jon Watts has done, what Tom has done, what Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige have done with this incarnation of the character, and they have given it so much soul and so much fun and joy and it is so true to the character. I will say this: I'm very excited to see what they've done with their third installment."

While fans believe the leaked images from the upcoming Marvel film have already confirmed Andrew and Toby's cameos, there's no way to confirm the same until the movie finally hits the theatres next month on December 17. The third installment of the Spider-Man franchise follow's Holland's Peter Parker seeking Benedict Cumberbatch led Doctor Strange's help to erase public knowledge of his identity as Spider-Man which was revealed to the world by Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) in the previous film.

ALSO READ: Simu Liu has an EPIC reaction to Spider Man: No Way Home fans looking for Andrew Garfield in leaked PICS