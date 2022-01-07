Andrew Garfield teases Spider-Man return, love for Tobey Maguire, Tom Holland & WHY latter was jealous of him

After a surprise and wonderful cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Andrew Garfield recently got candid about the part. For those unversed, *spoilers ahead* Andrew reprised his role as Spider-Man alongside fellow franchise star Tobey Maguire to join current star Tom Holland in the multi-verse. Now, while chatting with Variety, Andrew said the pitch he received “was immediately undeniable. It sounded incredibly fun, incredibly spiritual — trippy and thematically interesting. On a base level, as a Spider-Man fan, just the idea of seeing three Spider-Men in the same frame was enough.”

Talking about his off-screen time with Tom and Tobey, Andrew said: “I think the first time we were all in the suit together, it was hilarious because it’s like just three ordinary dudes who were just actors just hanging out. There was talk about going to the bathroom and, you know, padding around the package. We talked about what worked for each of us. Tom was jealous because I have little zippers in my suit that I can get my hands out of very easily. To work his phone, he had to use his nose because he couldn’t access his hands. We would have deeper conversations, too, and talk about our experiences with the character. There’s a line I improvised in the movie, looking at [Maguire and Holland] and I tell them I love them. That was just me loving them.”

While chatting about a possible return to his Spider-Man character, he said, “I mean, yes, definitely open to something if it felt right. Peter and Spider-Man, those characters are all about service, to the greater good and the many. I would try to borrow Peter Parker’s ethical framework in that, if there was an opportunity to step back in and tell more of that story, I would have to feel very sure and certain in myself. It’s always going to be a part of me, whether I’m playing the character or not, I feel very connected to him.”

