Andrew Garfield Thinks Cinemagoers Should Be Free To Express Their Emotions Without Apologizing

Andrew Garfield recently expressed his frustration on how the cinemagoers have to apologize if they express their deepest emotions. The actor who has amused us in many outings playing a variety of roles, shed light on how societal norms pressure the audience to apologize if they cry, feeling the emotions portrayed on the screen.

During an interview with The Guardian, Andrew Garfield was told about a woman who cried a lot while watching his recently released movie, We Live in Time. The actor was told that the woman later apologized to everyone around her.

Talking over this piece of information, the Hackshaw Ridge actor stated it is a “shame” that someone has to apologize simply for expressing their feelings.

Adding that this practice is particularly noticed in the UK, the place where he grew up, the actor from Spider-Man: No Way Home also stated, “I think that speaks to a cultural thing that we have, particularly in the UK, where outward expressions of emotion are deemed somehow inappropriate or shameful.”

During the press tour of We Live in Time, Andrew Garfield was widely appreciated for his appearance on Sesame Street, where he opened up about his downtime and also shed light on the concept of grief. The Under the Silver Lake actor was seen talking to Elmo the muppet.

Meanwhile, director John Crowley stated to The Guardian that the film affects a particular section of the audience “very hard.”

Opening up about his work, the filmmaker also maintained that he came across a few people who told him that they “can’t wait to watch it again on my own and have an ugly cry.”

For those who do not know, We Live in Time also stars Florence Pugh, Marama Corlett, and more fabulous actors. The story talks about a woman who receives a late-stage cancer diagnosis.

