From Andrew Garfield in Tick, Tick... Boom! to Lee Jung Jae in Squid Game; Best Male Performances of the Year

From the theatres finally opening up to major releases taking place in cinema halls, 2021 was a year that brought some of our favourite pre-COVID enjoyable moments back. The joy of getting to watch a film on the big screen again was unparalleled for cine lovers but an even bigger level of excitement was experienced by artists who got a chance to finally showcase their work to their fans. Apart from the big screen though, there were also several Television shows and OTT series that helped us cruise through every phase of lockdowns.

As the year comes to close, we take a look at those actors whose performance left an impact on us. The ones who made us laugh, cry and sing with joy and helped us transcend into a familiar time even as the world outside seemed unrecognisable. These actors proved with their talent that what a great performance can do is make you connect with the characters on a human level, far beyond their good or bad shades. If you have missed out on catching some of the best works in film, television and streaming, this list of best male performances of the year will help you plan your watchlist for the year ending.

Andrew Garfield in Tick, Tick ...Boom!

In Lin-Manuel Miranda's directorial debut, Andrew Garfield gets into the skin of late playwright Jonathan Larson. While giving life to Larson's musical works, Garfield enthralled us with his singing as well as his ability to bring an authentic sense of urgency to his character and in turn Larson's unbelievable ambition. With this performance, Garfield seems to have sealed his place among the Oscar contenders and deservedly so.

Benedict Cumberbatch in Power of the Dog

In Jane Campion's Western drama, we get to see a side of Benedict Cumberbatch that has remained untouched. The actor who is otherwise known for essaying fan-favourite characters of Sherlock and Doctor Strange, got a chance to showcase an absolutely different side of his acting talent with the character of Phil Burbank. A role that required a ton of physical acting, as well as the talent of embodying the qualities of a man who can be described as inscrutable at best within mere gazes, was brilliantly performed by Cumberbatch.

Ted Lasso's Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein, Jeremy Swift, Brendan Hunt, Nick Mohammed

AppleTV+ series Ted Lasso is one show that managed to come back for a second season even stronger than the first one. If Season 1, left you beyond impressed with Jason Sudeikis' Ted Lasso, the second season expanded the script beautifully to give each character a chance to shine and with actors such as Brett Goldstein, Jeremy Swift, Brendan Hunt, Nick Mohammed on board delivering flawless performances, it seems impossible to pick a favourite.

Lee Jung Jae in Squid Game

If there's one Netflix show that was globally binge-watched by viewers from all across the globe this year, it was Squid Game. The dystopian South Korean show gave audiences the chills with its social commentary. While the entire cast of the show deserves the credit for its massive success, there's no denying that watching Lee Jung-Jae's act was an absolute treat. As Seong Gi-hun, a down-on-his-luck gambling addict, Lee Jung-Jae conveyed his character's desperation to succeed at the deadly game with a brilliance that only comes with the kind of experience he has in the industry.

Alvaro Morte in Money Heist

Alvaro Morte aka The Professor from Money Heist is a character that has managed to become a household name thanks to the global hype that Money Heist has. Over the five seasons of the show, Morte has shown varied layers to his characters but particularly in the final season, he does seem to bring his A-game. Channelling The Professor's quick-wittedness in his body language, Morte's ability to make his character appealing despite his deeds seems like a tough task that the actor certainly nailed.

Tom Hiddleston in Loki

Marvel rolled out several new shows this year and among them was also the much-awaited solo project for Tom Hiddleston's Marvel character Loki. If anyone had any doubts about why Hiddleston was cast as the God of Mischief in the Thor and Avengers films, they probably got some strong answers with Loki. With a character that seems complicated on so many levels, Hiddleston brings a certain ease. He embodies perfectly well, not only the obnoxious nature of Thor's brother but also his insecurities with a balance that showcase his skills. Tom has the ability to make Loki some likable and loathsome all at the drop of a hat.

Mahershala Ali in Swan Song

An AppleTV+ film that tackles the connection between human emotions and technology in a thought-provoking way, Swang Song is a story that could have only been carried on the shoulders of talented actors such as that of Mahershala Ali and Naomie Harris. With a solid narrative backing him, Ali delivers a performance that's difficult to shake long after the film is over. As Cameron, Ali conveys grief in its purest form and as we see him go through each stage of it starting with denial and anger, it's heartbreaking but at the same time a marvel to watch, showing his unbelievable acting potential.

Timothee Chalament in Dune

While Dune may have left critics and fans divided, there's no denying that when it comes to director Denis Villeneuve, it's a work of art that's cruel not to experience on the big screen. It's a cinematic experience that is not only enhanced by Villeneuve's skills but also with the performances of Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson and more. With Dune, Chalamet channels Paul Atreides' inner conflict extremely well. There's ample he has to convey with merely his expressions and the actor once again shows how he is capable of taking on challenging roles. Paul's coming of age journey finds a perfect cinematic fit with Timothee's restrained act, it's a casting that couldn't have been more apt.

Tom Holland in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Homecoming trilogy comes to an end with No Way Home and it's been a delight watching him turn into a confident superhero compared to his first film in 2016. Holland has managed to bring his own take to Peter Parker/Spider-Man's role and it seems apt for today's generation. Tom has in the past six years, shown immense commitment to this role and has almost come close to becoming the internet's favourite Spider-Man.

Dev Patel in The Green Knight

Dev Patel is one actor who never ceases to surprise us with his choice of projects. In the epic medieval fantasy film, The Green Knight, Patel takes on the role of Gawain, a nephew of King Arthur. In what is considered as one of his career-best performances, Patel swiftly juggles the various layers of Gawain and manages to deliver a performance that irks several emotions. In an extraordinary world built by director David Lowery, Dev Patel does full justice to this role and comes out with a performance worth remembering.

Daniel Craing in No Time To Die

Daniel Craig says his final goodbye to the Bond franchise with No Time To Die and the actor leaves no stone unturned to make his last performance as the 007 agent a memorable one. Even as No Time To Die may not have turned out to be his best Bond film, Daniel does make sure to make it an entertaining one. The actor stays committed to bringing his best when it comes to the action sequences and for one last time, it's an adventurous ride with Craig's James Bond.

Special Mentions

While there are still several amazing performances that we have missed out on since the film release schedules have been haywire across the world amid the pandemic, there are others we would like to mention in the special category. As for the cast of Succession, it would have to be worth noting that the HBO show, now in its third season, continues to have a cast that is simply brilliant. For Succession, Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Keiran Culkin and Mathew Macfadyen all deserve recognition when it comes to best performances of the year. Another HBO show with a performance worth noting was Oscar Isaac in Scenes From A Marriage. We would also like to give a special shoutout to Marvel's Asian superhero Simu Liu and Tony Leung as Wenwu for their performances in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Did we miss out on any of your favourite performances? Share your views with us in the comments below.