Andrew Garfield wants Tom Holland to host Oscars, says 'I think he would be absolutely brilliant'

Andrew Garfield has joined Tom Holland's hype team! The 38-year-old Tick, Tick... Boom! star spoke with PEOPLE after being nominated for a SAG Award for his role as Rent writer Jonathan Larson in the Netflix film. During the talk, Garfield addressed the speculation that his fellow Spider-Man would host the Academy Awards in 2022.

"I think Tom is so charismatic and such an incredible performer and actor, and I think he'd be an incredible Oscars host. I think he would be absolutely brilliant," said Garfield as per PEOPLE. The Golden Globe winner's remarks follow Holland, 25, telling The Hollywood Reporter last month that he wants to host the ceremony. "Of course I would host the f---ing Oscars!" Holland further said, "If they ask me to, I would, and it would be very fun. I would really enjoy it."

Meanwhile, Garfield goes on to tell PEOPLE that Holland is "the kind of guy that, if he puts his mind to it, he can do it." He lauded the actor and said, "And I would certainly be curious to see how he was as an Oscars host," Garfield shares. "He's so charming and he's such a showman and he's such a song-and-dance triple-threat actor. I would be very, very confident in his confidence."

However, regarding his own prospective future in musicals following his triumph in Tick, Tick...Boom!, Garfield tells PEOPLE that while preparing to play the late Larson, he "had a love affair with Stephen Sondheim's" works. Tick, Tick...Boom! is available to stream on Netflix.

