Andrew Garfield, Will Smith and Lee Jung Jae REACT to their SAG Awards 2022 nominations; See Inside

The Screen Actors Guild Awards aka the SAG Awards nominations have been announced recently and some of the biggest stars from the film and television industries have reacted to their nods in the 2022 edition of the award show.

Many web series including Squid Game, Yellowstone, Only Murders in the Building and Ted Lasso has been nominated for the performance of the actors, and from the films front, nominations include Andrew Garfield for Tick, Tick ... Boom!, Will Smith for King Richard, Jessica Chastain for The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Lady Gaga for House of Gucci, Bradley Cooper for Licorice Pizza, Jennifer Hudson for Respect and Kirsten Dunst for The Power of the Dog.

From television, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon have been nominated for The Morning Show, Cynthia Erivo for Genius: Aretha and Jeremy Strong for Succession, among others. Now that the nominations have finally been announced, some of the stars have opened up on receiving the much-awaited nods. In a statement, Andrew Garfield, who received a nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role said, "This honor and recognition from my peers and friends in the Screen Actors Guild means more than I'm able to express," via EOnline. The actor also gushed about Tick, Tick…BOOM! and how Jonathan Larson's story is an inspiration for many artists. "I'm grateful to the SAG voters for this encouragement to continue to follow my own thread of life. I'm mostly grateful to them for giving Jonathan Larson more life," he noted, while lauding the award show and Lin Manuel Miranda.

Will Smith, who has been nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role also revealed his feelings about the honour. "I am humbled and honored that the Williams family trusted me with their story and that my fellow actors have given our film such a warm reception," his statement noted. While showering praises over the cast and crew of the movie King Richard, the actor noted, "I'm beyond grateful for this experience, for this ensemble cast being recognized, and am mostly proud to play a small part in shining further light and love on the Williams family!" via Eonline.

Squid Game's Lee Jung Jae has also stated his excitement in a statement after the 2022 SAG Awards noms were announced. "I am speechless and beyond excited to be nominated, not just individually but for our entire Squid Game team!" he noted. While recalling the "precious moments" he shared with the cast while filming the iconic series Squid Game, Lee said, "On top of the unforgettable memories we shared, today's SAG Awards nominations will forever be remembered as a precious and touching moment. Thank you so much to the members of SAG-AFTRA."

This year, the nominations were announced by Vanessa Hudgens and Rosario Dawson. The 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards is scheduled to take up on February 27, Sunday, at 8 pm ET. You can check out the full list of nominations in our 'ALSO READ' section below.

ALSO READ: SAG Nominations 2022: House of Gucci and Power of the Dog lead in film category; See full list here