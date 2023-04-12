Andrew Garfield yells at onlookers for being ‘disrespectful’ during shooting of an upcoming movie

Andrew Garfield’s upcoming movie We Live In Time’s shooting is taking place in South London. Andrew got into an argument with spectators that were watching the shoot take place. Andrew and the crew for the movie had assembled outside an apartment building to shoot a scene. As the shooting took place, the residents of the buildings watched excitedly from their windows. According to a source, Andrew took a break from the scene just to yell at a few onlookers.

The Spiderman actor looked at the residents and “motioned to them to open the window” and then proceeded to scream at them. Garfield claimed that they were distracting him and being disrespectful during the shoot. The source said, “On Monday, AG was filming in a scene right outside his flat. My bf and flatmates were looking through their second story, and AG saw them watching. Then AG cut the scene, motioned for them to open the window, and started yelling at them, saying how disrespectful it was for them to be distracting him by looking out of their own living room window??”

Florence Pugh alongside Andrew Garfield to appear in a romantic comedy

Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield are set to star in a romantic comedy together. The plot of the movie “We Live In Time” has not been disclosed yet. Florence confirmed the news of her and Andrew working as costars on a movie when she was being interviewed by Jimmy Fallon. The fans saw Florence and Andrew present at the Oscars together and started talking about a possible project they would like to see them together. The plot of the movie has not been revealed yet, but it is described to be a funny, deeply moving, and immersive love story.

ALSO READ: Why did Florence Pugh decide to chop off her own hair at the beginning of A Good Person? Find out

Florence confirmed the news of her and Andrew working as costars on a movie when she was being interviewed by Jimmy Fallon. The fans saw Florence and Andrew present at the Oscars together and started talking about a possible project they would like to see them together. The plot of the movie has not been revealed yet, but it is described to be a funny, deeply moving, and immersive love story.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Why did Florence Pugh decide to chop off her own hair at the beginning of A Good Person? Find out