Andrew Garfield’s awkward grin to Hugh Grant’s uncomfortable interview, top 10 memes from Oscars 2023

The Oscars 2023 might have been over but the memes are not. The biggest night in Hollywood gave us a lot of priceless moments, power-packed performances, stunning red-carpet appearances, and many deserving winners. But, apart from this, there were also some hilarious and extraordinary moments that began a meme fest on social media. So, let us look at the top 10 meme-worthy moments from the 95th Academy Awards.

Top 10 memes from Oscars 2023

Hugh Grant’s awkward interview with Ashley Graham

Hugh Grant’s listless interview with American model Ashley Graham instantly made headlines. Grant had a series of unexciting answers to Graham’s queries but what took netizen’s attention was his reference to the 1848 novel Vanity Fair by William Thackeray, which Graham mistook for the popular magazine that hosts the Oscars afterparty each year.

2. Hugh Grant say’s ‘scrotum’ on stage

Later on, in the awards ceremony, Hugh Grant called his face a ‘scrotum’ while presenting an award live on stage.

3. Lady Gaga’s makeover

While Lady Gaga arrived at the Oscars red carpet in a gorgeous mesh-corset ensemble and glamourous makeup, she then changed into something very casual for her on-stage performance of her Oscar-nominated song Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick. The songstress then changed back into her glamorous look once again, all in a matter of a few hours.

4. David Byrne’s hotdog fingers

Speaking of Oscar-nominated songs, David Byrne also got on stage to perform his Oscar-nominated song titled This is a Life with Son Lux and Mitsk from Everything Everywhere All at Once. A few seconds after he began his performance he revealed his choice of accouterment - long hotdog fingers which is a reference to a popular scene from the aforementioned movie.

5. Jenny, the donkey

Jenny, the donkey from the Oscar-nominated film the Banshees of Inisherin got its spotlight on the Oscars red carpet and stage as well. “If you’re feeling upset or if you win or if you’re feeling anxious or if you just love mules, come up and give her a hug,” said host Jimmy Kimmel.

6. Cocaine Bear and Malala

Cocaine Bear, the titular lead of the movie of the same name was also seen at the Oscars. She appeared on stage with director Elizabeth Banks and later approached Malala Yousafzai on stage with Jimmy Kimmel having to say, “Cocaine Bear, leave Malala alone”.

7. Andrew Garfield’s priceless reaction

While Kimmel talked about last year’s infamous SlapGate incident, and in doing so, he made a passing reference to Spiderman aka Andrew Garfield. When his name was mentioned, Garfield looked at the camera and flashed an awkward grin, sending Twitterati into a spin.

8. Happy Birthday in the Oscars style

In what was a fabulous moment, the entire Oscars audience sang happy birthday to James Martin, the lead actor of An Irish Goodbye. The movie won the Best live action short film.

9. A jibe at the Oscar nominations

Did not hear of many of the films nominated for the Oscars? Same.

10. Ke Huy Quan’s emotional speech

Ke Huy Quan ended his awards season run with an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in Everything Everywhere All at Once and his acceptance speech had everyone emotional. “Mom, I won an Oscar!” he said, crying.