Andrew Garfield's girlfriend Alyssa Miller shuts down breakup rumours with an adorable post; Check it out

One month after Andrew Garfield and his girlfriend, Sports Illustrated model Alyssa Miller, made their red carpet debut as a pair at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards, rumours indicate the duo has called it quits. However, Alyssa came to Instagram to post a photo with Andrew, despite the speculations regarding their relationship status.

"If you must gossip at least use a cute photo," Alyssa, seemingly addressing the breakup speculation, captioned the April 4 post. "Lol love you AG." However, Garfield and Miller, 32 were sighted out together in New York City in November at first and fuelled relationship speculations. A source verified to E! News in February that the couple was dating after they were caught holding hands as they exited a tennis court in Malibu, California. An eyewitness to their sports date told E! News at the time that Garfield and Miller "were certainly happy in one other's company and not hiding anything."

Meanwhile, Miller stood at Garfield's side at the SAG Awards on February 27, when he was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for his work in tick, tick... BOOM!. Garfield donned an all-black suit with a matching tie and shirt for the event, while Miller matched him in a dark blazer and slacks with a ruffled white blouse.

Garfield is famously discreet about his personal life, having previously dated his Amazing Spider-Man co-star Emma Stone for four years. As he revealed in a previous interview with Bustle, "I'm not in the public eye to a great degree because I've designed it that way for myself." "For my work, I'm fine with it," he continued, "but otherwise I fight for my right for a private, personal life."

