Andrew Lloyd Webber’s son Nicholas dies at 43 after fighting the cancer battle

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s eldest son, Nicholas Lloyd Webber, took his last breath on Saturday after a prolonged battle with gastric cancer. The father of the Grammy-nominated composer and record producer confirmed the news in a post on Twitter on Saturday. He wrote, "I am shattered to have to announce that my beloved elder son Nick died a few hours ago in Basingstoke hospital". As soon as Lord Lloyd Webber confirmed the news of his son’s demise, tributes and condolences started pouring in online from all over the world. One actress wrote, "I'm agonized for your loss.” Another person wrote, “So sorry for your loss.”

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s last video before his eldest son’s death

The tragic news comes days after the 75-year-old Oscar-winning composer shared a heart-wrenching update on his son’s health that he had been moved to a hospice as his fight with cancer continues. He posted a video on his Instagram on Thursday to thank fans for showing love and support for his son. In the video, he said, “My son is over the worst of this first bout of pneumonia as a result of cancer which is just ghastly”. He further said, "We’re all here and the family here has gathered around and it was the right place for us all to be I think.”

Inside Nicholas Lloyd Webber’s life

Nicholas Lloyd Webber, 43, was an English composer who was best known for writing the music of hit dramas such as The Phantom of the Opera, Cats, and Jesus Christ Superstar. He was the eldest son of Lord Lloyd Webber and his wife, Sarah Hugill. He was nominated for a Grammy alongside his father, David Zippel and David Wells. Not just that, he has also scored the music for the film ‘The Last Bus’ which featured Phyllis Logan and Timothy Spall and was directed by Gillies McKinnon.

