Andrew McCarthy And Debby Ryan To Lead Jaco Bouwer's Sci-Fi Thriller Orion? Here's What Report Says

We will soon get to witness Andrew McCarthy and Debby Ryan along with Drew Van Acker grace the screen with a film titled Orion, directed by Jacob Bouwer. This trio will appear in a scientific fictional thriller together, per Deadline.

According to the outlet, the film is completed with its production in New York. Read ahead to know about the story and the other details about the film and the cast members.

What will Orion be about?

As per the publication, the film’s premise is set around a harsh interrogation that takes place in order to ascertain “who” and “what” killed the other members of the crew before they crashed. A U.S. intelligence expert is assigned to assist an astronaut (who survived) suffering from amnesia in regaining his memories.

The screenplay is written by Anne Vithayathil. The venture is produced by Drew Van Acker, Elle Army, Scott Army, and Sunil Perkash.

As per the publication, they described the film as a, “very unique world-building sci-fi thriller,” which is dependant on the strong performances from all the actors along with, “meticulously curated world building by our director, Jaco Bouwer.”

The producers added that they could not be more excited to bring their film filled with clever twists and turns to the views globally soon.

More about the director Jaco Bouwer

The director is known for his 2021 released film, Gaia. The film has garnered critical acclaim. Gaia was distributed by Neon/ Decal and premiered worldwide at SXSW. The film includes the Best Cinematography award as per the outlet.

Along with that, the film earned four African Academy Awards, which include, Best Director and Best Picture according to the publication.

The director has also directed Canal+’s eight episodes for the Spinners series. It was screened at the Cannes International Series Festival.

As far as the cast goes, we get to see McCarthy in an unconventional film. It appears that this is a huge year on his professional front as in June, his directorial project, Brats, a documentary based on young 80s Hollywood actors who starred in coming-of-age films, premiered at Tribeca Film Festival.

The documentary was released on June 13 and it is available to be streamed on Hulu.