Andrew McCarthy Says He Didn't Understand Hype Around 1986 Film Pretty In Pink At The Time Of Release; 'Got It Years Later'

Andrew McCarthy, the renowned member of the Brat Pack, revealed that he was not able to quite understand the hype around his popular 1986 film, Pretty in Pink. Pretty in Pink is a classic American teen romantic comedy-drama film, directed by Howard Deutch, which follows the clique love story of a high school teen, Andie Walsh, played by Molly Ringwald.

Talking about the film, McCarthy, who plays the role of Blane McDonnagh in the movie, candidly shared that he failed to see the reason behind the popularity of the film back in the day. It was years later that the actor and the filmmaker finally understood the true story of the film.

Andrew McCarthy on his classic hit Pretty in Pink

In his recent interview with PEOPLE, the Mannequin actor didn’t hesitate to accept the fact that he was not a big fan of his teen film, Pretty in Pink. The actor accepted that during its filming he failed to understand why a movie about a girl who wishes to go on a dance by making her dress was such hype. However, he later realized that his understanding of the film was completely wrong and the film was much more about a girl and her dress.

McCarthy stated, “I didn't think it was that interesting. I didn't quite get the movie at the time. I thought this is a movie about a girl wanting to go to a dance and make a dress, [and] if so who cares? I was wrong. I finally got it years later, but at the time, I didn't think it was very interesting. It just sort of escaped me.”

Andrew McCarthy on the popularity of Pretty in Pink

McCarthy surely realized that Pretty in Pink was much more than a teen love tale, as the film now is attributed as one of the best teen classics. Talking about the film’s ending, the Kansas actor made a shocking revelation stating that Molly Ringwald’s character was initially planned to end up with Jon Cryer’s character, but eventually ended up with his character.

Addressing the shift in the ending of the film, McCarthy commented that Molly Ringwald’s character, Andie Walsh, wishes to be with a lover rather than to be with her best friend. “You have to give her that guy. She doesn't want a best friend. She wants [romance],” he added.

Talking about the present-day significance of the film in pop culture, the actor stated that the film’s success is because of its rightful demonstration of young people’s emotions. McCarthy remarked, “They gave people credit for [being] young people, credit for real emotions and they took them seriously. That's why those movies hold up because of the emotions. The hairdos are funny, the music kind of old fashioned, but the emotions are the same.”

Andrew McCarthy concluded by stating that if a person who has never watched this film, gets past the film’s old-style editing and realizes its true emotional appeal then he would feel that the film has met its true success.

