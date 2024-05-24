Bad Friends Podcast Hosted By Andrew Santino, Bobby Lee Picked Up For Animated Series

In a first, the hit podcast Bad Friends hosted by comedians Andrew Santino and Bobby Lee was picked up by a leading streamer to be developed into an animated project. Several major players were interested in landing a hand on the adult animation series spinoff, Bad Friends but it ultimately came down to Hulu.

Bad Friends podcast greenlit for animated series

Comedians Andrew Santino and Bobby Lee, who have over a million subscribers on their Bad Friends YouTube channel, will collaborate on the animated project that will be developed by Hulu, per Deadline. The upcoming Bad Friends animated series is reportedly in the works and will be created by Lee, Santino, Nick Kreiss, and Andres Salaff from a script written by Kreiss and Santino. The adult animation project went to 20th-century Television Animation Studios.

Again, Santino, Lee, and Kreiss are executive producers, in addition to Underground’s Trevor Engelson and Five All In The Fifth’s Doug Banker. Salaff will co-executive produce the series.

Hulu showcases a compelling roster of adult animation shows, like Family Guy, Bob's Burgers, Futurama, and Solar Opposites. Therefore, finding interest in the potential of an animated comedy led by Lee and Santino was not completely unexpected. Besides Bad Friends, Hulu also greenlit an animated spinoff for Journey to the Center of the Internet.

Moreover, since 20th Television Animation is producing, the Bad Friends series will likely be available to stream on Disney+. Any official premiere date is not yet confirmed.

Bad Friends will center on Andrew’s fiery lightning bug and Lee’s shy rolly polly’s friendship in their oddly adolescent lives as they navigate through high school drama.

Andrew Santino and Bobby Lee land a Bad Friends gig

The comedian co-hosts Andrew Santino and Bobby Lee brought their hit podcast Bad Friends to life at the Caesars Windsor. The duo took the Colosseum stage on April 5 at 8 p.m., per the official site of Windsor Star.

Besides their popular podcast, Santino has made guest appearances in notable TV shows like This Is Us, Arrested Development, The Office, Family Tree, The League, and Deadbeat. He started out as an actor and writer for MTV’s Punk’d in its final season. The 40-year-old entertainer also has his solo podcast called Whiskey Ginger.

Whereas, Bobby Lee was a regular cast member on MAD TV from 2001 to 2009. He also hosts another of his popular podcasts, Tiger Belly. The Korean comedian co-starred in ABC’s sitcom Splitting Up Together starring Jenna Fischer and Oliver Hudson until 2019.

Lee has a stellar list of movie and TV show appearances like the recent Borderlands, 2012’s The Dictator, 2008’s Pineapple Express, 2011’s A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas Reservation Dogs (2021-2023), and 2020’s The Wrong Missy.

The Bad Friends podcast is best known for the co-hosts' improv skills. They take up random topics from Area 51 to absurd movie remakes and drill them down with their comical flair. The latest guest on the Bad Friends podcast was infamous 17-year-old YouTuber, Matan Evan a.k.a The Bill Clinton Kid. He is best known for crashing ceremonies, events, and TV shows.

New episodes of Bad Friends drop every Monday at 9 a.m. PST.

