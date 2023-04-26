Andrew Tate buys scooters from Buggati worth $12000 after his cars were seized

Andrew Tate, his brother Tristan, and two others were detained on December 30, 2022, after Romanian officials searched their Bucharest home.

They confiscated all of Andrew Tate's possessions, including his legendary Bugatti Chiron and the rest of his automobiles, just days after their detention. Which has not only made him more famous than before but has also been a matter of headlines, which has developed the interest of an audience for him.

Andrew Tate, who lived a luxurious life, went all in vain after his detention, as he lost possession of everything that he owned.

Reasons why he was detained:

Andrew, who is a social media celebrity, was detained for three months in Romania on accusations of organised crime and human trafficking. He later won an appeal to be released from custody and placed under home arrest alongside his brother.

Andrew Tate’s new purchase

Tate has now been freed from house arrest and said in a recent Twitter video that he spent $12,000 on Bugattis, but it's not what you think.

Andrew Tate did not purchase a new Bugatti automobile, as many may have assumed based on the amount of money paid, but rather a total of ten new electric scooters designed by Bugatti.

They can't compete with Tate's Bugatti Chiron in terms of speed, but at $1,200 each, they're not cheap.

