Andy Cohen announces birth of baby girl via surrogacy, reveals special name

Andy Cohen is a new father for the second time! The 53-year-old presenter of Watch What Happens Live! and producer of the Real Housewives series informed his followers that he is now the father of a newborn girl.

“HERE’S LUCY!!!!! Meet my daughter, Lucy Eve Cohen," The Bravo personality captioned a picture of himself in the hospital with his child on Instagram. “She’s 8 pounds 13 oz and was born at 5:13 pm in New York City!!! Her big brother can’t wait to meet her!” However, this is Cohen's second kid. In 2019, he gave birth to his son Benjamin Allen also via surrogacy. “Thank you to my rock star surrogate (ALL surrogates are rockstars, by the way) and everyone who helped make this miracle happen,” his post continued. “I’m so happy.”

Cohen's Bravo family and a slew of celebrity friends were quick to congratulate him on his new addition in the comments section. “Amazing Congratulations Andy,” “RHONY” star Eboni K. Williams wrote, while “Southern Charm” star Craig Conover added, “Andy!! You sure know how to fill everyone’s hearts up with love don’t you.” Meanwhile, Khloé Kardashian said, “Congratulations!!!!! How wonderful and blessed is your family!!! May God bless you all!! And Cohen’s pal John Mayer commented, “Hello sweet girl! congrats Andy!” and joked, “Doing her star chart right now!!!”

Interestingly, Cohen opened up in August that he and his wife wished to expand their family. “You know, I’m working on it,” he told E! News. “It turns out it takes a long time to make a baby. I’m definitely open to it and I would love to see it happen soon.”

