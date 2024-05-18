Andy Cohen is grateful to his pal John Mayer for standing up in favor of their friendship. Andy Cohen came out as gay to his family and friends two decades ago. The TV show was asked about his friendship with John Mayer in a recent interview.

John Mayer snapped back at the news outlet that was questioning the nature of his friendship with Cohen. The singer wrote a letter to them in which he spoke against the stigma of gay and straight men being friends. Here’s how Andy Cohen reacted to John Mayer’s letter.

John Mayer defends friendship with Andy Cohen

John Mayer and Andy Cohen have been longtime friends. In a recent interview, Mayer spoke about how a straight man and a gay man can be platonic friends. Andy Cohen was extremely grateful to Mayer who wrote a letter to The Hollywood Reporter.

Cohen spoke about how people need to stop inquiring about the nature of their friendship on his podcast. The TV host recalled being asked, "What’s the deal with you two? Explain it."

He explained how it is “demeaning” to ask a gay guy about his friendship with a straight guy. “It does assume a gay guy can’t be friends with a straight person without them having sex,” he added. Andy revealed that he “cheered” when he read Mayer’s letter to the news outlet. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Andy praised his friend John for being an ally and for the letter he wrote. “I really just love that he did that, and I applaud him for wanting it published,” he said. He even “cheered” for the rockstar for taking a stand. He also praised John for caring enough about “this trope being lazy and dumb” and writing a letter about it.

John Mayer’s letter to the news outlet

John Mayer wrote a letter to the news outlet in which he called out the reporter who interviewed Andy Cohen. “People seem dubious that a straight rock star can have a close platonic relationship with a gay TV personality,” the rockstar wrote. He labeled this presumption as a “specious premise.”

He noted how there had been a “long history” of rockstars and gay icons and artists being good friends. The singer pointed out how assuming that their friendship has a “sexual component” is to turn being gay “ignorantly two-dimensional one.”

Mayer expressed his anger at the reporter’s “selectively flimsy logic” which was used to get an answer. He also called out the question’s premise to be “deeply flawed” and not “quantitatively true.”

The letter was written to the Co-Editor in Chief Maer Roshan of The Hollywood Reporter. The outlet published the letter after it was received.

ALSO READ: John Mayer Fires Back As His Friendship With Andy Cohen Comes Into Question Again; Deets Inside