Andy Cohen lashes out at Howie Mandel after the Tom Sandoval interview: ‘Maybe he didn’t do his homework’

Andy Cohen, the renowned American television presenter is now making headlines after he called out comedian Howie Mandel, in the latest episode of his famous chat show 'Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen'. The TV personality lashed out at the comedian shortly after the latter's explosive podcast interview with Tom Sandoval. Andy Cohen, who labeled Howie Mandel a 'Jackhole', stated that he had no idea what he is getting into, and hasn't done his 'homework'.

Andy Cohen lashes out at Howie Mandel

In the 'Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen' which was aired on April 11, Tuesday, Andy Cohen lashed out at Howie Mandel for his podcast interview with Tom Sandoval and teased him with sharp words. "Tonight’s Jackhole of the Day goes to the fact that Howie Mandel apparently didn’t know what he was getting himself into with his interview with Tom Sandoval today. Because it seems like maybe he didn’t do his homework?" the television presented remarked.