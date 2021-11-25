Andy Cohen ‘learning new things every day’ as a single dad to 1 year old Benjamin

The Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen recently celebrated Thanksgiving today with his son and shared the joy of being a single dad to his child on radio station KMOX. Talking about fatherhood, the TV personality said: "You know it's great, so far so good. I have a lot of support. I have a lot of women in my life who are helping me out, and he makes it really easy. He's a cheerful, great kid, he makes it fun. I learn things every day," Cohen, 53, said about his son Benjamin Allen, 2½.

He added: "I think also having a kid later in life is really fun, because you do sweat things, [but] I'm trying to be as laid back as I possibly can. You want him to know you're around and you're always gonna be around, and that's hard for me because I have a lot of jobs. Believe it or not, I'm really in and out all day of my home. He gets to see me throughout the day which is great. I don't leave for my show until past his bed time. It really works out."

The father-son duo celebrates all major holidays and recently marked Halloween in NYC, the two wore matching astronaut spacesuits in Andy’s post on Instagram as they held hands and posed in front of Halloween decorations. "We went to SPACE tonight!!!! Also, he LOVES lollipops! #Halloween," the proud dad captioned the Instagram post. If you didn't know, Cohen welcomed Ben via surrogate in February 2019.

Also read: MET Gala regular Sarah Jessica Parker SKIPPED event for THIS reason; Andy Cohen reveals why they were absent