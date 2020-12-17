Andy Cohen reveals he’s a member of the mile high club; REVEALS explicit details of his ‘flight to France’

In the latest episode of Watch What Happens Live, TV show host Andy Cohen recently revealed that he has had sex on an airplane. Scroll down for details.

Andy Cohen is a member of the mile-high club, he revealed on the latest episode of Watch What Happens Live. The episode featured guests Anderson Cooper, who is one of Andy‘s BFFs, and The Flight Attendant actress Kaley Cuoco. “Have either of you ever joined the mile high club?” Andy asked before adding, “I’m in it.” “Are you?!” Anderson asked. “When?!” “On a commercial flight to France,” Andy said before adding “just don’t worry about it.” He then added that it was not with a flight attendant.

On the personal from, back in March, Andy revealed he tested positive for coronavirus. "After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus," Cohen wrote on IG on Friday. "As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we're putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better." "I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves," Cohen concluded his post.

It’s not often that celebrities open up about the personal details of their sex lives during interviews. Some other major name celebs, like Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, revealed some crazy places they have had sex.

Chrissy told Cosmopolitan years ago about the craziest place she’d ever had sex with her hubby John Legend. “We were on our way to Thailand to see my parents, flying commercial first-class. We were under a blanket. We weren’t even in one of those pod things. I feel like we should get a trophy for that.”

