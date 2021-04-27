Andy Cohen TEASES 'everything' discussed at KUWTK Reunion including plastic surgery and Kim Kardashian's exes

Andy Cohen in a recent interview revealed all that went down in the KUWTK reunion and said they discussed "everything"

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is officially wrapping up with its 20th season and they are all set to go out with a bang with a special reunion. We had earlier reported how Andy Cohen will be hosting the special reunion episode and it will be in a Real Housewives style format. Dropping more hints on what we can expect from the special episode, Andy Cohen in his recent interaction with Radio Andy gave us a little tease.

In his interview, Cohen revealed how he didn't go easy on them and even forewarned them that he was going to ask "everything." Much to his surprise, the Kardashian-Jenner family did end up discussing "everything." Andy confirmed that topics including plastic surgery, Kylie Jenner's lips, Lamar Odom, Kris Humphries, dating rumours were all discussed.

He also revealed that towards the end of the episode, Kendall Jenner mentioned how getting everything out in the open was good and said, "We actually talked about so much stuff we have never talked about and have never been able to put to bed or address."

Andy also mentioned Kanye West to be one of the big mentions on the reunion episode, leaving us wondering if Kim will finally talk about her divorce and drop more details about the same. The Watch What Happens Live host said of Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick was also a part of the reunion and was stunned at his questions.

The release date of the reunion special is yet to be announced. As for the show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians has been airing since 2007 and will wrap with its final season in 2021.

