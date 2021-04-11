Andy Cohen teases a 'housewives style' reunion special for final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Andy Cohen drops some interesting details about what to expect in the KUWTK's reunion special.

It was recently announced by the stars of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that the show's final season will have a reunion special that will be hosted by Andy Cohen. We bet the announcement got everyone super excited and now Cohen is dropping more hints as to what we can expect from this special. In his recent interview with o Radio Andy, the host revealed exciting details about the reunion.

It was revealed by Cohen that the Kardashian-Jenner reunion will certainly see Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian. Also joining them will be Kourtney's ex Scott Disick. Cohen remained unsure if Rob Kardashian and Caitlyn Jenner will be in attendance.

The host further teased that "nothing is off-limits" for this reunion special and also that it will be similar to the Real Housewives reunions that he usually hosts at the end of the seasons.

Further talking about how the reunion will be, Cohen said, "We're gonna cover all 20 seasons of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in a kind of Housewives style reunion show and so anyone who watches the Kardashians, I want you all to tweet using the hashtag #KUWTKReunion, we need really good provocative questions and nothing's off-limits with the crew."

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is currently airing its final season and so far, we have seen some big moments including Kourtney and ex Scott Disick spending some alone time together after years and also Kim Kardashian briefly addressing her marriage issues with Kanye West. While Kim has filed for divorce from the rapper, she hasn't made an official statement about it on the show.

