Andy Cohen wants to 'kill' himself for rejecting Meghan Markle from coming on as a guest in WWHL

Meghan Markle is one of the most famous women in the world today. Due to her marriage to Prince Harry as well as the couple’s subsequent decision to withdraw themselves from the royal institutions, the American-born former actress became a household name pretty soon.

Though long before she became a member of the royal family, Meghan Markle was a pretty successful actress in Hollywood, with a primary role in the legal drama, Suits. It was during this time of her career when Andy Cohen had a chance to call her as a guest on his show, but due to his ignorance he missed it.

Andy Cohen’s lost chance to have Meghan Markle as a guest on his show

Despite a pretty successful career as an actor in Hollywood, Meghan Markle had given remarkably few interviews during that time. This could be because of the fact that her show Suits, which has gained a resurgence on Netflix recently, was not the most popular show when it was airing. It had decent ratings, but nowhere near the level of Game Of Thrones or Breaking Bad.

Today, due to her immense popularity and fame, her interviews are priceless. These are obsessively watched by fans worldwide and are scrutinized until death. That’s why, Andy Cohen terribly regrets passing over the chance to interview the former actress when he had a chance before she became the duchess.

"I didn’t watch Suits. And I guess she was pitched and we passed, and as my executive producer said, 'You really never know who is going to become a duchess.'" Andy Cohen revealed recently at the Ask Andy panel at BravoCon 2023.

Andy Cohen on a possible Meghan Markle appearance on his show

While Andy Cohen regrets his mistake, he also acknowledged that it would be difficult to get Meghan Markle on his show even now due to her immense popularity and the fact that she might just not want to make an appearance now.

"I don’t think so, I think she’s kind of done with it. You know what by the way? I don’t blame her. 'You passed on me then, you want me now?' No." Cohen revealed on being asked if Markle will make an appearance on his show now.

While Andy Cohen may not have heard of Meghan Markle or even her show Suits at the time, both the former actress and the legal drama have seen a surge in popularity, increasing the star power of everyone on that show.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘I also feel frightened…’: Meghan Markle opens up about need for safer social media platforms as she attends Archewell Foundation Parents’ Summit with Prince Harry