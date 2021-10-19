Andy Griffith Show actress Betty Lynn passes away at 95 after 'brief illness'

Betty Lynn, the woman who played Thelma Lou on The Andy Griffith Show, the wholesome girlfriend of Don Knotts' Barney Fife, has died. She was 95 years old. Lynn died on Saturday following a brief illness in Mount Airy, North Carolina, where she was a resident of a retirement community.

In 2006, she relocated to Andy Griffith's birthplace, which is now home to the Andy Griffith Museum, where she frequently signed autographs and delighted fans. Her death was reported by the museum. Prior to her most famous role, the redhead Lynn worked as a contract actor at 20th Century Fox, appearing in films such as June Bride (1948) and Cheaper by the Dozen (1950).

However, as per The Hollywood Reporter, Lynn played the wife of Tom Tryon's main character on Texas John Slaughter, an episode of ABC's The Wonderful World of Disney, when she auditioned for the role of the neurotic deputy's girlfriend. Between 1961 and 1966, Lynn also played Thelma Lou on 26 episodes of The Andy Griffith Show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, she was paid USD 500 for each episode. Thelma and Barney eventually marry in the 1986 NBC TV film Return to Mayberry, in which the actress reprised her role.

Lynn retired in 2006 and moved to Mount Airy, North Carolina. According to a statement released on Facebook by the Andy Griffith Museum, she was transferred to an assisted living home in August. Meanwhile, on an unspecified date, a private burial will take place in Culver City, California. A memorial ceremony has not yet been scheduled.

