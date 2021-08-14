Andy Samberg tears up while recalling about Brooklyn 99 finale; Says last filming day had 'a lot of crying’

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is ending after an epic run of 8 seasons on September 16, and the show’s famous Jake Peralta aka Andy Samberg recently reflected on the soon-approaching finale. The 42-year-old actor recently appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers, and reflected on filming the emotional finale. "As it got towards the end, it got really emotionally rough," he told host Seth Meyers. "Because we all realized it was truly ending and we all love each other and [loved] spending all that time together for eight years."

"There was a lot of crying at the wrong times," he added with a chuckle. "Like, there's scenes where you can argue you should cry. And then there's other stuff where I just fell out and I'd be like, 'I just realized it's the last time Terry's going to say he loves yogurt!'"

If you didn’t know, Brooklyn Nine-Nine first aired on Fox from September 2013 to May 2018, when the network cancelled the program after five seasons. The cancellation sparked an uproar on social media, and NBC picked up the show just the next day!

Andy even expressed how surprised he was after seeing fan support when the show was briefly cancelled in 2018. "When it got cancelled, it was sort of part of the press train about something else, like, 'Hey, fans can save shows! Isn't that interesting?'" he told Meyers. "And then we were the example that was getting news so much. So it was kind of, like, culturally a little moment."

Fans of the show were just as passionate in person, Samberg said. "I remember we were flying to New York for the upfronts and everyone at the airport was like, 'Hey! Congrats on the show getting picked up!' And I was like, 'Since when do people follow the inner workings of, you know, shows?'" As for why fans were so invested in keeping Brooklyn Nine-Nine going, Samberg joked, "I've always said it was a really slow news day, but I'll take it."

