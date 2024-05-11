Andy Serkis To Direct And Star In New Lord Of The Ring Movies; Here's What You Need To Know

Andy Serkis is set to direct the new Lod of the Rings movies. The 60-year-old will star in the movies as well. The movie's working title is Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum.

The star addressed the major responsibility he has taken on while saying that it is time to “venture into the unknown.” The creators of the movie expressed their eagerness to work on the film. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming Lord of the Rings movies.

Andy Serkis to direct new Lord of the Rings movies

Andy Serkis is best known to Lord of the Rings fans as Gollum. The actor is not only going to reprise the role of Gollum but also going to direct two upcoming movies. The stars excitedly spoke about his role as the director of the film in a language only the Lord of the Rings fandom would understand.

"Yesssss, Precious. The time has come once more to venture into the unknown with my dear friends," he said. The star referred to the rest of the creators of the movies as his dear friends. "The extraordinary and incomparable guardians of Middle Earth Peter, Fran, and Philippa. With Mike and Pam," he added. The star also mentioned Weta and his "film-making family in New Zealand." The actor concluded by saying, "It's just all too delicious."

Andy also mentioned how the Warner Bros team will be joining them on the “quest” as well. Warner Bros. Discovery made an announcement last year where the studio revealed that multiple Lord of the Rings movies were in the works.

The Lord of the Rings movies are based on the books written by John Ronald Reuel Tolkien. The screenwriting for the movie trilogy was done by Peter Jackson, Fran Walsh, and Philippa Boyens.

Creators talk about the upcoming Lord of the Rings movies

Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy who are the heads of Warner Bros. Motion Pictures also opened up about the new movies. The duo talked about how the fans have “embraced” the Lord of the Rings film trilogy. They credited Peter, Fran, and Philippa, the screenwriters for the original films for “protecting” the author’s works. They spoke about how by signing Andy Serkis they have continued an “important commitment to excellence.”

Jackson, Walsh, and Boyens, the screenwriter trio spoke about their excitement to be back working for the franchise. “It is an honor and a privilege to travel back to Middle-earth with our good friend and collaborator, Andy Serkis, who has unfinished business with that Stinker – Gollum!” they said. The trio opened up about being “proud” of working with the team for the upcoming movies. They described this project as “another epic adventure.”

Andy Serkis's excellent work in motion capture is no secret. The actor has been awarded an Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema Award by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA). Serkis is also currently working on an animation film based on George Orwell’s Animal Farm. The star serves as the director/producer on this project.

