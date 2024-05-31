Angela Basset Shares Experience Of Watching Her Twins Be High School Graduates; Actress Says 'I Haven't Cried Yet'

Angela Basset’s children are high school graduates!

The What’s Love Got To Do With It actress shares the bittersweet moment when her twins left for graduation. Basset tried to make their big day extra special by following the same routine she had for their first day of school. That’s gonna be etched in the memories!

Angela Basset reveals details of her Twins’ last day of High School

On May 29, The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star guest starred in an episode of The Talk where she opened up about his kids leaving the nest. Although she said she hadn’t cried, it had been less than 24 hours since the graduation.

Basset then revealed how she made their day special. “I had to make sure I got up, you know, we have the photo of the first day of preschool in the same place and last day of school, same place,” she said.

Moreover, she made breakfast for them just like she did when they were pre-schoolers. She joked that she hasn’t been cooking for them lately because they mostly order from “DoorDash and stuff.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

The family is heading for a vacation in Greece before the twins start college in the fall. "My daughter was like, ‘Mom, can we go somewhere we've never been before?’ So, somewhere I've never been before, Greece, I settled on that,” Basset revealed. She added that her kids are excited, and she is more excited about them willing to travel with their mom!

Basset talks about her kids leaving the nest

When the Damsel actress was asked how she felt about the situation, she admitted it was hard. "Everyone talks about how difficult it is, and I'm sure it is,” she said. However, she couldn’t be more thrilled for her kids to explore the world and find their feet.

The Oscar-winning actress recalled how exciting it was when she left the nest as a teenager, and she wants her kids to have a similar experience. I'm excited for them. I'm excited for me. I guess I'll worry differently," Basset added.