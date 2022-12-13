Angela Bassett becomes 1st Marvel Cinematic Universe actor to be nominated at Golden Globes amid HFPA row
The nominees for the 80th Golden Globe Awards were announced on Monday. The list of nominees received mixed reactions across spheres. Have a look at what is in store for actor Angela Bassett.
On Monday, the nominees for the 80th Golden Globe Awards were announced. The Golden Globe Awards, for those completely unaware, are prestigious accolades bestowed by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association recognizing excellence in both American and international film and television.
As reported by EW.com, “In February 2021, one week prior to the 78th Golden Globes broadcast, the Los Angeles Times published an exposé that showed there were no Black members among the HFPA's 87-member votership.” Soon after this, HFPA faced severe backlash following which there are now 105 members of the HFPA including people from the black community.
Amidst such outrage against the HFPA, the nominees for the 80th Golden Globe Awards were announced on Monday. Notably, if you notice the list, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Angela Bassett has become the first Marvel Cinematic Universe actor to be nominated at Golden Globes.
Soon after the list of nominations arrived, fan pages of Angela felt elated to know that the Wakanda Forever star has become the first Marvel Cinematic Universe actor to be nominated at Golden Globes.
Angela Bassett of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever fame bagged a nomination in “Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture” category. She will be competing against Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin), Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Dolly de Leon (Triangle of Sadness) and Carey Mulligan (She Said) in the category.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever bags two golden globe nominations
Adding up, "Lift Me Up" —a song by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Göransson from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever also bagged a nomination in the “Best Original Song — Motion Picture” category.
Meanwhile, it is not the first time that Bassett has bagged this accolade. Previously she won the Golden Globes award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for her performance in 1993's What's Love Got to Do with It.
Also, The White Lotus--- a comedy-drama bagged a number of nominations as well. The story explores the Black Lives Matter movement, reparations, and queer liberation, offering useful lessons for white progressives.
