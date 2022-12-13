Angela Bassett becomes 1st Marvel Cinematic Universe actor to be nominated at Golden Globes amid HFPA row

On Monday, the nominees for the 80th Golden Globe Awards were announced. The Golden Globe Awards, for those completely unaware, are prestigious accolades bestowed by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association recognizing excellence in both American and international film and television. As reported by EW.com, “In February 2021, one week prior to the 78th Golden Globes broadcast, the Los Angeles Times published an exposé that showed there were no Black members among the HFPA's 87-member votership.” Soon after this, HFPA faced severe backlash following which there are now 105 members of the HFPA including people from the black community.

Amidst such outrage against the HFPA, the nominees for the 80th Golden Globe Awards were announced on Monday. Notably, if you notice the list, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Angela Bassett has become the first Marvel Cinematic Universe actor to be nominated at Golden Globes. Angela Bassett becomes the first Marvel Cinematic Universe actor to be nominated at Golden Globes Soon after the list of nominations arrived, fan pages of Angela felt elated to know that the Wakanda Forever star has become the first Marvel Cinematic Universe actor to be nominated at Golden Globes. Angela Bassett of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever fame bagged a nomination in “Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture” category. She will be competing against Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin), Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Dolly de Leon (Triangle of Sadness) and Carey Mulligan (She Said) in the category.