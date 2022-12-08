Angela Bassett gives a SPOILER, reveals she filmed a scene with major Black Panther: Wakanda Forever character

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is currently running in theatres. And, if you are a Marvel fan, beware of this spoiler update. Angela Bassett, who is seen playing the role of queen Ramonda, recently disclosed about a filmed scene that was removed from the final version. She expressed her disappointment over the cut scene incident and also how she surprisingly came to know about her fate in the movie.

In a recent interview with Variety, Angela Bassett gave a major spoiler alert about the movie. She confirmed an important scene of her with Divine Love Konadu-Sun, who played the role of T’Challa (the late Chadwick Boseman) and Nakia’s (Lupita Nyong’o) son, has been removed from the final release of the movie.

She expressed this was the very first time she shot a scene with the young actor. She said, “I filmed a scene. I did, but you know — cutting room, readjusting and reshaping it. What does Ramonda say? Oh, ‘Shuri, there’s something that I need to tell you.’”

She recalled about the incident and mentioned, “I went to Haiti, of course. I met him, I was introduced to him… but it wound up on the cutting room floor.” Talking more about the cut scene she revealed, “...to make it a surprise for the audience and to Shuri. It was the right way to go. Perfect to go about it.” She discosed Nakia introduced Ramonda to Toussaint as his “Nanna” in the deleted scene. She even discussed knowing about Ramonda’s death for the first time, when she read the script.

Angela Bassett elaborated, “I was not happy about that. I was not pleased. I was so shocked. I was… just mortified. You know, it’s like they gave you the greatest gift, and they snatched it away. Part of me was like, ‘Okay, don’t say anything, be strong.’ Then the other part of me was like… ‘I just got to let him know. That I don’t like this at all — and why? — and don’t do this.’ The love for Ramonda was so real and heartfelt, but you know — they always kill the heart and soul.”

About Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Helmed by Ryan Coogler, the movie was released on November 11, 2022. The superhero film stars Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Angela Bassett, Winston Duke, Florence Kasumba, Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Martin Freeman, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. After getting positive response from critics and good box-office collection, the movie became the 7th highest grossing film of the year.