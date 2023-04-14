Angela Bassett pens down what happened after Austin Butler lost his Oscars: 'I took his hand..'

Angela Bassett wrote a heartwarming note for her friend Austin Butleron April 13 for TIME’s 100 Most Influential People of 2023. The Black Panther actress wrote about how she supported Elvis star Austin as they were reading out nominations during the Oscar ceremony.

Bassett also encouraged her friend to explore the numerous possibilities in the universe that are available for an actor. Here is everything that we need to know.

Angela Bassett supporting Austin Butler

In a TIME article, Angela Bassett wrote how she supported Austin Butler as they were reading the names of nominees at the 2023 Oscars ceremony. The Black Panther actress wrote, ‘On the evening of the Oscars, with Austin seated next to me, I understood intimately what he felt when it was time to learn if he would climb those stairs to the stage. So, I took his hand and held it softly as the winner was announced’.

Angela Bassett further added that even though Austin Butler did not win an Oscar he was nothing less than a winner. The 64 year old actress also said that she is very excited to know what is next in store for Austin. She said that time has come for Butler to say goodbye to his role of Elvis Presley and explore the infinite possibilities available in the universe for an actor.

Angela Bassett and Austin Butler at Oscars 2023

Angela Bassett was nominated at the 2023 Oscars for Best Actress in a Supporting Role while Austin Butler was nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role. The two actors sat next to each other during the ceremony and when the Black Panther actress grabbed Butler’s hand for support, netizens had a sweet response. One user tweeted, ‘Angela Bassett holding Austin Butler’s hand while he’s nervous…is exactly the kind of woman I imagined she was. The moral of the story? Share kindness’.

