Angela Bassett Reveals She Believed 'It Was A Given' She Should Have Won Oscar Over Jamie Lee Curtis: 'I Found It Interesting'

Angela Bassett reflects on her losing the Oscar in 2023. The actress was nominated for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and the award was handed over to Jamie Lee Curtis for Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Expressing her disappointment to Town and Country Magazine, the actress revealed that she was surprised over the outcome and hence gave an expression that went viral on the internet.

In conversation with the media portal, Bassett shared that after the hard work and time that she had put in for the character, she thought she deserved the prize.

Elaborating on the statements, the 9-1-1 star claimed, “I found it interesting.” She further added, “Interesting that I wouldn’t be allowed to be disappointed at an outcome where I thought I was deserving.”

Moreover, the actress said, “I love applauding people, but in that moment … No, I have put in: put in the time, put in good work over time. I didn’t think that was a gift. I thought it was a given.”

The actress was heavily lauded by the critics and the audience for gracefully carrying the film without Chadwick Boseman. The character of Ramonda that she played on screen also got her to be the first actress to be nominated for the Oscars from the Marvel Universe.

Previously, in conversation with Oprah Winfrey, the Waiting to Exhale actress shared that she was “gobsmacked” after the winner was announced. However, according to her, she handled the defeat very well.

She said, “It was, of course, a supreme disappointment, and disappointment is human. So I thought, yes, I was disappointed and I handled it like a human being.” Bassett went on to reveal that it was very important for her and her kids that she swallow the defeat gracefully.

Meanwhile, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was a sequel to the 2018 movie, Black Panther. The storyline of the Marvel film focused on the lives of people following T’Challa’s death.

The film is available to stream on JioHotstar.