Angela Krislinzki is turning heads with her style quotient; Check it out

Model Angela Krislinzki is still trying to find her feet in Bollywood as an actress, although she has regularly been turning heads with her style quotient.

We will get to see her once again on the big screen this weekend in the action thriller "Malang", starring Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, , and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal roles. While Angela's role in the film has been kept under wraps so far, the fact that the film has garnered ample hype should be an advantage for her.

Meanwhile, a new set of pictures of Angela are wowing fans. In the shoot, she is seen exuding killer oomph in a little black dress and black thigh-high boots in two of the snapshots, while she adds a white coat to the ensemble in the third.

Before "Malang", Angela has been seen in Bollywood films such as "1921" and "Ramratan", besides a few Tamil, Telugu and Kannada films. She has also featured in several music videos including Ankit Tiwari's song "Naina", Raftaar and Apache Indian's "Punjabi girl" and Sidhu Moosewala's "I M better now".

She has also appeared on the television shows "MTV Splitsvilla" and "India's Next Superstars".

Credits :IANS

