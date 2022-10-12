Angela Lansbury, Beauty and the Beast star passes away at 96; Viola Davis and more pay tributes

Angela Lansbury, celebrated performer and iconic star of Murder, She Wrote passed away aged 96 on Tuesday as confirmed by her family in a statement. Her family released a statement, "The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 AM today, Tuesday, October 11." The Hollywood icon passed away just five days shy of her 97th birthday. The London-born actor had an illustrious career during which, she won five Tony Awards and most recently in 2009 for best-featured actress in a play for her work in Noel Coward’s Blithe Spirit. She was best known for work on the Great White Way as ghoulish pie-maker Nellie Lovett, in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. Her other three Tony wins were for best actress in a musical for Mame in 1966, Dear World in 1969 and Gypsy in 1975.

Actors' Equity, the union representing live stage performers mourned the passing of Lansbury and released a statement that said, "A star of stage, TV and movies, Lansbury was an Equity member for an astounding 65 years. She leaves behind a library of work to enjoy for many generations. We send our condolences to her friends and family." Heartfelt tributes also poured in for the legendary actress from several actors in the industry including Viola Davis who wrote, "Thought you would live forever. What an absolutely beautiful legacy you've left. You have influenced generations of actors to aspire to excellence. Rest well!!! May flights of angels." Take a look at the heartfelt tributes here