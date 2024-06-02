Angelia Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Daughter Shiloh Got A Lawyer To Help Her Drop 'Pitt' From Surname, Sources Claim

Celebrities and their lives swirl around never-ending legal battles and drama. According to a report in People, a source claimed that Angelina Jolie Brad Pitt’s daughter, Shiloh, hired an attorney to drop Pitt from her surname, which would make her legal name Shiloh Jolie.

"Shiloh hired her lawyer and paid for it herself," the source said in the report, pointing to Jolie's allegations of an "abuse history" as part of the reason for the name change. Furthermore, sources also claimed that Shiloh filed in her legal paperwork to drop Pitt from her last name on May 27, her 18th birthday.

Have Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's other kids also dropped their last names?

Two of Shiloh’s siblings have also removed Pitt from their last name. Vivienne is listed as Vivienne Jolie in the playbill for the Broadway show The Outsiders, and Zahara, who joined the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority at Spelman College in November, introduced herself there as Zahara Marley Jolie.

Previously, Jolie has alleged Pitt was abusive to both her and the children, which Pitt's lawyers have called misleading and a distraction. That's not all; the duo have also been fighting over their winery dispute, which has become nothing but a back-to-back ugly battle. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

More details about the couple's dispute and divorce claims

As mentioned above, Angelina Jolie has claimed Pitt has been abusive towards her and the kids on multiple occasions, and Pitt and his lawyers have denied the allegations at all costs. A source told PEOPLE in August 2022 that their lack of connection has been "a sad situation for years,” referring to Pitt's ongoing custody fight with Jolie.

Advertisement

“Many times, there have been long gaps where he didn't visit the kids at all," the source claimed.

However, recent claims by a security guard who works for the actor say that Jolie allegedly asked the children to refrain from spending time with Pitt during visits.

In a strong counter-response, her attorney Paul Murphy said through a statement: "All Angelina has ever wanted was separation and health, with positive relationships between all members of their family, including Mr. Pitt."

Moreover, Jolie has said before that she made the decision to separate from the father of her children and added that there's a lot she couldn't say about the ongoing divorce settlement.

In addition to Shiloh, Pitt and Jolie share five other children: Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Knox, 15, and Vivienne, 15. The actress filed for divorce in 2016 and requested sole physical custody of their six children.

ALSO READ: Millie Bobby Brown Learned To Do Her Makeup by Studying YouTube Tutorials, Recalls Smell Of Her Grandma’s Lipstick

Angelina Jolie Source Alleges Brad Pitt Is Using Their Winery Legal Battle To ’Punish Her For Leaving