Angelina Jolie accused of ROBBING the idea of a deaf superhero & introducing it in Marvel's The Eternals

Angelina Jolie has been accused of stealing the idea of a deaf superhero, who will appear in The Eternals, from her deaf sign language teacher Antoinette Abbamonte.

Angelina Jolie is deep in the filming of her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut with The Eternals. The actress plays Thena in the Marvel movie. While we are eager to see the actress's first look from the MCU Phase 4 movie, Brad Pitt's ex-wife has found herself in some trouble. Angelina has been accused of stealing the idea of the first deaf superhero by her deaf sign language teacher Antoinette Abbamonte. Antoinette, who worked for Angelina from 2016 and 2019 to teach two of the Jolie-Pitt kids, claims that she pitched the idea of a deaf superhero to the actress in 2018 and it has now been incorporated into The Eternals without her consent.

The instructor spoke to DailyMailTV and accused The Eternals star of ripping off her idea. She made the claim after she learned that The Eternals features a character with the same traits Antoinette had presented to Angelina. Antoinette claims she emailed the idea to Angelina back in May 2018. The idea was of a deaf superhero who could read people’s intentions and minds.

Soon after the email interaction, Angelina was reached out for The Eternals. Months later, it was announced that the Marvel movie will feature the deaf superhero Makkari, played by Lauren Ridloff, who resembles the same characteristics as the idea she pitched to the Maleficient star. "I thought that [Jolie] was stealing my ideas to paint herself like she is helping the world," she said. The DailyMailTV report further adds that Antoinette's attorney Michael Ahmadshahi has sent Angelina's legal team an official demand letter claiming intellectual property theft.

"She [Jolie] treated me like a second class citizen. That's how I feel [and I want to] announce to the world that you can't treat deaf people like that. She completely wrote me off," she told the UK outlet. When the announcement of The Eternals was made at the San Diego Comic-Con 2019, Antoinette confronted Angelina and asked her, "how did this happen?" "[I asked] did you take my idea? She responded by saying ''the universe works in mysterious ways. I felt like she was totally hypocritical and I asked her twice ''did you have this idea before or after I started with you and the kids?'' And she never answered. It's not that I want personal credit, I just hate how deaf people across the board are being treated," she said.

Angelina is yet to address the issue. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more developments.

ALSO READ: The Eternals: Kumail Nanjiani shares a 'thirsty shirtless' photo; Richard Madden & The Rock are impressed

Read More