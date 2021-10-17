Angelina Jolie addresses 'inequality & discrimination' faced by children in new book Know Your Rights

Angelina Jolie has recently attended the launch event for Know Your Rights and Claim Them, a book written by the Eternals actress to discuss the 'inequality' and 'discrimination' children all over the world face and the means to overcome them with the right resources.

Taking to Instagram, Jolie has expressed her views about the book and the various ways in which young people can step in "to do the work adults should but so far have failed to do." The actress discussed refugee camps and conflict areas, touching upon the various 'consequences' that children face owing to 'bad decisions.' "I’m so inspired by young people around the world who are on the front lines of the struggle for human rights," Jolie began, adding that children have volunteered themselves to save the environment, and fight various discriminatory acts imposed on them.

"When children and young people have the agency, power and knowledge to speak up, they can change the lives of both young people and adults, helping to achieve a more equal society," Jolie said, emphasising the need to provide "young activists" with the right platform to carry out their initiatives regarding important topics of the world. Jolie opened up on penning the book after consulting many youth activists worldwide. She described the book as one for "many young people fighting for their rights globally."

Take a look at Angelina Jolie's post:

Previously, activist Malala Yousafzai had lauded Jolie for her initiative to help children understand their own rights and work towards benefitting young activists who've been fighting to secure better living conditions for youth around the world.

