  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Angelina Jolie adds fresh ink to her body art; Paparazzi snap new tattoo during actress' NYC trip

The paparazzi snapped Angelina Jolie a couple of times in NYC and looks like she has added fresh ink to her already existing and varied tattoo collection
3939 reads Mumbai
Angelina Jolie adds fresh ink to her body art; Paparazzi snap new tattoo during actress' NYC trip. Angelina Jolie adds fresh ink to her body art; Paparazzi snap new tattoo during actress' NYC trip.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Angelina Jolie and her kids went out and about in New York City last week. The paparazzi snapped the actress a couple of times and looks like Angelina has added fresh ink to her already existing and varied tattoo collection. According to a Page Six report, the new tattoo features on Angelina's forearm and the design reads 'eppur si muove'. 

The phrase is Italian and translates to "and yet it moves". The quote is a historic one as it dates back to 1633, when Galilei was forced to recall his then statement that the Earth moves around the Sun. The tattoo is placed above an already existing philosophical quote by Rumi. It reads, "There exists a field, beyond all notions of right and wrong. I will meet you there." 

These aren't the only tattoos Angelina Jolie has. The actress has several ones on her back, arm and shoulders. Angelina visited New  York last for an extended birthday celebration. Along with the kids, the group visited several restaurants and museums. Meanwhile, as per photos obtained by Daily Mail, Angelina also visited her ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller twice at his Brooklyn apartment in New York. 

She was accompanied with her and ex-husband Brad Pitt's son Pax Jolie Pitt, 17. The mother-son duo were escorted by their security guard and reportedly spent about an hour inside Jonny's apartment. Angelina Jolie's custody battle with Brad Pitt continues on the sidelines. 

ALSO READ: Angelina Jolie visits ex husband Jonny Lee Miller's NYC apartment AGAIN as son Pax accompanies her

Credits :Page SixGetty Images

You may like these
Angelina Jolie visits ex husband Jonny Lee Miller's NYC apartment AGAIN as son Pax accompanies her
Here's what Angelina Jolie and her six kids did during their recent New York City trip
Angelina Jolie sparks reunion rumours after visiting ex husband Jonny Lee Miller in NYC
Angelina Jolie to APPEAL Brad Pitt's custody battle win; Brangelina's court hearing set for July 9
Those Who Wish Me Dead Review: Angelina Jolie's inimitable screen presence blazes past Taylor Sheridan's movie
Angelina Jolie sends a message to frontline workers in India amid the COVID 19 pandemic