Angelina Jolie adds fresh ink to her body art; Paparazzi snap new tattoo during actress' NYC trip

Angelina Jolie and her kids went out and about in New York City last week. The paparazzi snapped the actress a couple of times and looks like Angelina has added fresh ink to her already existing and varied tattoo collection. According to a Page Six report, the new tattoo features on Angelina's forearm and the design reads 'eppur si muove'.

The phrase is Italian and translates to "and yet it moves". The quote is a historic one as it dates back to 1633, when Galilei was forced to recall his then statement that the Earth moves around the Sun. The tattoo is placed above an already existing philosophical quote by Rumi. It reads, "There exists a field, beyond all notions of right and wrong. I will meet you there."

These aren't the only tattoos Angelina Jolie has. The actress has several ones on her back, arm and shoulders. Angelina visited New York last for an extended birthday celebration. Along with the kids, the group visited several restaurants and museums. Meanwhile, as per photos obtained by Daily Mail, Angelina also visited her ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller twice at his Brooklyn apartment in New York.

She was accompanied with her and ex-husband Brad Pitt's son Pax Jolie Pitt, 17. The mother-son duo were escorted by their security guard and reportedly spent about an hour inside Jonny's apartment. Angelina Jolie's custody battle with Brad Pitt continues on the sidelines.

