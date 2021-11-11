Angelina Jolie ADMITS to never having seen a few of her own films; Jokes she has seen Eternals

Angelina Jolie recently made a surprising revelation while appearing on Smallzy’s Celebrity Small Talk! While promoting her newest film The Eternals, the actress admitted that she has missed seeing many of her own films. In her candid chat, she said: “No, there’s quite a few films of mine I’ve actually never seen, ’cause I like the process. I usually see it and I get frustrated cause I thought it was going to be something else. So I’m a terrible critic.”

While Angelina refused to name the films she hasn't yet seen, the actress assured that she did see and enjoy her recently released Marvel film The Eternals. Adding, “I really just like the making of. But I enjoyed watching this one, I’ve seen it.” If you didn't know, Jolie stars in MCU’s latest stars as the head of the Eternals--Thena. Apart from the Salt actress, the Chloé Zhao-directed film also features Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Richard Madden and Lauren Ridloff.

In other news, just last week, the actress revealed how she chose her role as Thena (her Eternals character). At the film’s global press conference which Pinkvilla attended, Angie shared why she chose to work in the film. “hen they first talked to me about the story, really, it was the cast. It was the idea of what this family would be. And I just wanted to be a part of this family before I even knew very much about who I was gonna play. But as I learned about Thena, and that's one of the special things that Chloe brings to this, is she's known for bringing reality to a film, to somebody's true self. So, a lot of us were cast to bring out something from our own lives, something within ourselves, that maybe we weren't even aware of. And then, let it live and let it grow within the film," Angie recounted,” she said.

