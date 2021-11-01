Angelina Jolie adorably dressed up as Giraffe during pre pandemic Halloween bash with Eternals cast; SEE PICS

Angelina Jolie hosted a Halloween bash for her Eternals cast back in 2019 and photos from this pre-pandemic party were recently dropped on social media by Gemma Chan. In the photos shared by Chan, her Eternals co-stars including Richard Madden and more featured but it's Angelina Jolie's cute Giraffe costume that fans couldn't get enough of.

On Sunday, Oct. 31, Gemma shared an Instagram post with a series of photos including one that showed Angelina dressed in giraffe onesie while posing next to Lauren Ridloff. Lauren and Brian Tyree Henry were both channeling inspirations from the 2019 horror movie Midsommar whereas Chan herself was seen in Uma Thurman's getup from Pulp Fiction. Gemma posed alongside Richard Madden who wore a skeleton costume.

As reported by Variety, it was confirmed by Kumail Nanjiani, who skipped attending the bash that it was hosted by Jolie at the Canary Islands in 2019. Ever since photos of the party were shared by Chan, fans have been going gaga over Angelina's surprising choice of sporting an animal onesie for the celebration.

Check out Gemma Chan's post here:

Jolie has recently been in the news for Eternals' promotions where her kids have been accompanying her on the red carpet. Her kids, Shiloh and Zahara's fashion also caught everyone's eye recently as Jolie's daughters wore upcycled versions of the mother's red carpet dresses for the recently held premiere events of Eternals. In the upcoming Marvel film, Angelina will be seen in the role of Thena and the film marks her debut into the superhero universe.

