Angelina Jolie on advice she gives her kids on racism issues; Shares how Vivienne coped with loss of her bunny

In a candid interview, Angelina Jolie spoke frankly about her thoughts on racism in America. The 45-year-old actress also revealed how she eases her anxious thoughts during the coronavirus pandemic.

Just like the rest of the world, Angelina Jolie is on quarantine mode due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 45-year-old actress, who recently celebrated her birthday on June 4, 2020, is quarantining with her six children - Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt, 18, Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, 16, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, 15, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 14 and twins Knox Léon Jolie-Pitt and Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt, 11. In a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar UK, Angelina spoke about life amidst COVID 19 as well as touched upon the Black Lives Matter movement, which is currently rampant in the US after the death of African American, George Floyd, due to police violence.

While talking about racism in America, Angelina stated how it's intolerable that there's a system that might protect her but not protect her daughter, Zahara, or any other man, woman or child based on their skin colour. Jolie stressed on the fact that they need to progress beyond sympathy and good intentions and move on to laws and policies that actually address structural racism and impunity. On what advice she teaches her children regarding race and racism issues, the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil star revealed, "To listen to those who are being oppressed and never assume to know."

Moreover, Angelina also confessed as to how she eases her anxious thoughts during the COVID-19 pandemic as she admitted to Harper's Bazaar UK, "Like most parents, I focus on staying calm so my children don’t feel anxiety from me on top of all they are worrying about. I put all my energy into them."

Furthermore, Jolie disclosed how tragedy struck the Jolie-Pitt clan recently, with the loss of Vivienne's bunny, as she resumed, "During the lockdown, Vivienne’s bunny passed away during a surgery, and we adopted two sweet little ones who are disabled. They need to be in pairs. They are so gentle and it has helped to focus on their care with her at this time. And on the dogs, and snake and lizard."

